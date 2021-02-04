Texas Justices Debate Proposed Anti-SLAPP Dismissal Test

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- A real estate investor made famous by A&E's television series "Flip This House," who is trying to toss disgruntled students' fraud claims over his seminars and other products, pitched a new test to the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday that would reset the state free speech law's dismissal deadline when claims are amended. Armando Montelongo and his companies — Real Estate Training International LLC, Performance Advantage Group Inc. and License Branding LLC — argued during virtual oral arguments that the state's highest court should reverse a Fourth Court of Appeals' November 2019 decision. Specifically, he urged the court to find that...

