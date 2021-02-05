States, DOJ Get Depo Cap Raised In Google Antitrust Battle

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- A D.C federal judge has granted broader discovery to states suing Google for allegedly monopolizing the search engine market by raising to 80 the cap on depositions they and the federal government may conduct as part of joint discovery efforts in two separate antitrust cases. Judge Amit P. Mehta's decision falls short of what the states, led by the Colorado attorney general's office, wanted as they seek to undergird their stand-alone lawsuit alleging Google leverages dominance in internet searches to give itself an unfair competitive advantage. But it's also a higher limit on depositions than the cap of 70 that Google requested for...

