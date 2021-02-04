Fed. Circ. Backs Strict Post-Debrief Bid Protest Deadline

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had correctly refused to stay a facility maintenance contract while a related protest was being resolved, saying that the challenger had violated a clear deadline for protesting following a debriefing. The Court of Federal Claims had wrongly ruled that because NIKA Technologies Inc. was allowed to ask additional questions about the debriefing it received from the Corps after being passed over for the contract, it effectively had seven days to protest to the U.S. Government Accountability Office and have an automatic stay imposed on the contract, two days longer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS