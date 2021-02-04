Klobuchar Unveils Sweeping Antitrust Reform Bill

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced sweeping legislation Thursday aimed at restoring competition by strengthening antitrust laws to help enforcers better deal with harmful conduct and mergers. Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate's antitrust subcommittee, is sponsoring the Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act, saying in a statement that more effective antitrust enforcement is needed to protect workers, consumers and innovation. "While the United States once had some of the most effective antitrust laws in the world, our economy today faces a massive competition problem," Klobuchar said. "We can no longer sweep this issue under the rug and hope our...

