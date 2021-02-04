Cherokee Co., Workers Can't Duck Poaching Suit, IT Firm Says

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- Information technology company LS3 Inc. has urged a Colorado federal court to reject a bid by several former employees to escape claims they violated employment agreements when they moved to a Cherokee Nation consulting firm, saying they breached their agreements to help the Cherokee company win a federal contract. Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC and several former LS3 employees who joined CNSP asked the court in January to toss the suit, saying claims the company illegally poached the employees were the result of LS3's "misdirected frustrations" over losing out on the re-competition of a federal contract and having nearly two dozen...

