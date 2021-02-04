2nd Circ. Won't Revive General Electric ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday backed the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing General Electric of shirking its duties to employees who sank retirement savings into company stock, saying the suit's suggestions for what GE should have done might have caused more damage. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's ruling dismissing Adele Varga's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, which said GE should have warned employees about investing in company stock that ultimately took a nosedive. The court found the two alternative actions Varga proposed — disclosing problems with an investment fund available to retirement plan participants and closing...

