Electric Co-Ops Push FCC To Vet Subsidy Auction Winners

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- A group of rural electric cooperatives is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to carefully review winning bidders in the first phase of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund subsidy auction, claiming certain broadband providers likely can't deliver the services they've promised. In a Thursday afternoon press conference hosted by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, group CEO Jim Matheson said the FCC must "cast a very critical eye on all of the applications that came in" to ensure satellite and fixed-wireless providers can indeed offer gigabit broadband speeds with their newly won federal subsidies. He said it's "troubling" that bidders —...

