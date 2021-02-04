Top WDTX Judge Delays Jury Trials Until April

Andrew Karpan By

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Western District of Texas' top judge has put federal jury trials in the district on hold until April, citing the roughly 2.3 million cases of COVID-19 in the state, but left room for the busiest patent judge in the U.S. to make his own determination, as "not every division within the district is similarly situated."On Tuesday, U.S. District Chief Judge Orlando Garcia issued the latest extension of his orders from last year continuing all civil and criminal jury trials scheduled in the district through March 31. Pointing to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Judge Garcia wrote that "the best interests of the public are served by these continuances."However, as in previous orders, Judge Garcia left the door open for Texas federal judges to resume trials in their divisions."The Western District of Texas is geographically large and encompasses approximately 93,000 square miles and 68 counties with many counties far more populous than others," the order noted.Judges in the Western District were still free to investigate the "facts and circumstances unique to the division" and decide accordingly, Judge Garcia wrote."If judges in a specific division determine jury trials can be safely conducted, the most senior district judge within the relevant division may enter an order making those findings and resuming jury trials for the division despite this order," Judge Garcia said.The order may do little to deter U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, the sole federal district judge in the district's Waco division, which handles cases from 13 counties in the state. A former partner at Bracewell LLP whoto the bench by former President Donald Trump in 2018, Judge Albright's court has quickly become theAmid a pandemic that in Waco's McLennan County, Texas, alone has killed 372 people as of Thursday — according to numbers from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District — Judge Albright has remained eager to resume jury trials in his courthouse, which is among the few that remain open in the state.In November, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the Eastern District of Texas, another busy courtroom for patent litigation, hadall jury trials,in U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III's Sherman, Texas, courthouse.In fact, Judge Albrightpatent jury trial in October,at persistent safety concerns from Roku that had pushed the trial date from taking place that summer. The jury later cleared Roku of more than $41 million in alleged damages.Judge Albright had another prospectively big ticket jury trial scheduled for Feb. 16, a fight between Intel and patent holding company VLSI Technology LLC in which the tech giant is accused of infringing VLSI's data process patents to the tune of billions of dollars. But on Thursday, Judge Albright issued an order that both delayed the case and split VLSI's patent claims into two jury trials. The first one is scheduled to take place on April 12.In December, Judge AlbrightIntel's efforts to delay the trial, in part, by assuring the company that his wife — a nurse at the ICU of Waco's Ascension Providence hospital — had informed him that not all the occupied hospital beds were even being used by patients with COVID-19.The Federal Circuitefforts to remove the case from his Waco courtroom last month but his order on Thursday sent the case back to Austin, where it had been initially filed.Judge Albright's office did not respond to a request for comment.--Additional reporting by Ryan Davis, Katie Buehler and Daniel Siegal. Editing by Nicole Bleier.Update: This story has been updated to include details on Judge Albright's order Thursday.

