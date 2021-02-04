Google Judge Won't Split Publishers From Antitrust Ad Fight

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge told website owners that publish Google-delivered ads to consolidate their proposed class antitrust claims with a case brought by advertisers, saying Thursday that although the allegations "clearly" implicate separate damages and classes, "I'm not convinced that it's efficient for the court to break this into two cases." During a hearing via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman told counsel for the plaintiffs in all the cases that she wants the publishers and advertisers to file separate consolidated complaints against Google. "I know it's two sides pushing against the middle, Google being in the middle, but I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS