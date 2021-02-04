Diddy Says Sean John's New Owner Violated Publicity Rights

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs sued apparel company Global Brands Group and retailer Missguided in New York federal court Thursday for more than $25 million, accusing them of intentionally misleading consumers via marketing and advertising campaigns into believing he helms streetwear brand Sean John, which he founded but later sold. Combs, a California resident, claims the companies marketed their fall 2020 apparel collaboration with false statements to the media and with video advertisements that exploited his name, image and persona without his permission. The rapper says he's challenging the companies' decision "to leverage a fabricated quote they created and then falsely attributed...

