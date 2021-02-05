Calif. Tribe Says State Can't Dodge Fuel Tax Challenge

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:43 PM EST) -- The Pala Band of Mission Indians has urged a California federal court not to toss its suit seeking to block the state from imposing taxes on the tribe's on-reservation fuel sales, saying the tribe is immune to the tax. The federally recognized Southern California tribe said in an opposition Thursday to the state's motion to dismiss that the incidence of the state's fuel taxes at the tribe's on-reservation gas station falls on the tribe, and therefore is preempted by the federal Indian Trader Statutes. While the state has argued that the incidence of the tax actually falls on consumers and that...

