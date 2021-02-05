Congress Should Make TCJA Income Definition Permanent

By George Callas

George Callas

EBITDA is the most common measure of earnings currently used by countries with earnings-based tests. By excluding the two major non-cash costs in a typical income statement (depreciation of fixed assets and amortisation of intangible assets), EBITDA is a guide to the ability of an entity to meet its obligations to pay interest. It is also a measure of earnings which is often used by lenders in deciding how much interest expense an entity can reasonably afford to bear.[7]

Net business interest expense

=

$300

Depreciation deduction

=

$400

Adjusted taxable income

=

$1,000

Interest limit under section 163(j)

=

$300 (30% x $1,000)

Interest disallowed

=

$0



Net business interest expense

=

$300

Depreciation deduction

= $400

Adjusted taxable income

=

$600 ($1,000 - $400)

Interest limit

=

$180 (30% x $600)

Interest disallowed

=

$120



