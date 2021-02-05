Insurer Owes Olin $25M In Cleanup Fight's 'Last Chapter'

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Bemoaning the "inordinate amount of time" taken in a decades-old suit over an insurance coverage dispute for environmental cleanup costs at a former Olin Corp. manufacturing site, a New York federal judge ordered the company's former insurer to pay $25 million. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Thursday ordered Lamorak Insurance Co. to pay Olin $25 million, plus interest, despite Lamorak's argument Olin had hidden payments a third party made to clean up the site in question. The decision likely puts an end to a decades-long battle over environmental cleanup costs at chemical manufacturing sites across the country, including after the...

