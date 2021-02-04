Disbarred Calif. Atty Who Stole Millions Gets 15 Years

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- A disbarred California attorney who stole more than $4 million from his clients for legal services he never rendered was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in federal prison. Shant Ohanian, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt, who intends to order Ohanian to pay $2.5 million in restitution, according to a statement from the government. Ohanian pled guilty to a count of wire fraud in June 2019 as part of a plea deal he signed with federal prosecutors. According to the agreement, Ohanian bilked clients for more than $4 million over a period of several years leading...

