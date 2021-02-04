DC Circ. Judge's Patience Runs Short In Back Pay Fight

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman stole the show at a D.C. Circuit hearing Thursday, at which a three-judge panel heard a dispute over whether a New Jersey plant nursery flouted federal rules requiring U.S. workers to be paid the same as foreign workers if they do the same work. Judge Silberman leaned on his years as top legal officer at the U.S. Department of Labor as he took the lead in questioning during the telephone oral arguments, and he pulled no punches when he wasn't satisfied with the answers that Overdevest Nurseries was providing as it argued that it didn't short...

