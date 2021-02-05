Senate Dems' Section 230 Bill Would Allow For Limited Suits

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- Three U.S. Senate Democrats on Friday unveiled the latest bid to chip away at tech companies' liability shields for third-party content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act with a bill that would allow harassment and cyberstalking victims to bring lawsuits. The Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism and Consumer Harms, or "SAFE TECH," Act introduced by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., would remove Section 230 protections in cases where victims have allegedly suffered "stalking, cyberstalking, harassment," or certain types of "intimidation" that a tech platform "directly enabled," the lawmakers say. Such victims would...

