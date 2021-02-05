ITC Judge Clears Garmin, Fitbit In Philips' Infringement Fight

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has cleared both Garmin and Google's recently acquired Fitbit of claims that its wearable fitness devices infringe two Philips patents. In a notice filed Thursday, ITC Judge Dee Lord ruled that Garmin and Fitbit Inc. do not infringe two Koninklijke Philips NV patents and also found that some of the claims the patents made were invalid and ineligible for patent protection. It is "my final initial determination that there is no violation of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 ... with respect to the [patents]," the judge said, referring to the statute that...

