Starbucks Frappuccinos Don't Contain Real Vanilla, Suit Says

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island man has filed a proposed class action against Starbucks claiming it misled customers by falsely billing its iced Frappuccino drink as containing real vanilla, when in fact the drink has vanilla flavoring. Glen Skalubinski told a Massachusetts federal court on Friday that Starbucks has deceived thousands of customers such as himself who purchased the vanilla Frappuccino under the impression that it contained real vanilla. With the suit, Starbucks becomes the latest major corporation targeted with a class action over alleged false advertising and mislabeling of vanilla products. By failing to disclose that vanilla was not an ingredient in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS