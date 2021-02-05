Biden DOL Drops Out Of CalSavers ERISA Preemption Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor ended its support Friday for a Ninth Circuit challenge to the legality of California's auto-IRA program, writing that the Trump administration's position in an amicus brief — that ERISA preempts such programs — isn't one the Biden administration can get behind. The Biden DOL filed a notice withdrawing the administration of former President Donald Trump's June amicus brief that backed the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association's bid to shut down CalSavers, a state-run program that creates individual retirement accounts for Californians without pensions or 401(k)s and directs a portion of workers' salaries toward those accounts unless they opt...

