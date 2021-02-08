Zoom Asks FCC To Let It Obtain VOIP Numbers Directly

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- Zoom Voice Communications Inc., the cloud phone operation from the company that runs the Zoom video conferencing service, has asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to directly obtain Voice of Internet Protocol, or VoIP, telephone numbers from certain states. In a filing last week, the FCC recognized Zoom Voice's request for telephone numbers in Arizona and Georgia directly from the commission's numbering administrators — which governs the issuance of new numbers — rather than through a third-party provider. Zoom Voice filed its request late last year, saying that while it was currently operating in all 50 states, it was seeking...

