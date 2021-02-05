DOJ Drops Criminal Probe Of Ford's Emissions Process

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped a criminal probe into Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. emissions certification process, the second-largest U.S. automaker announced Friday in an annual securities filing. The U.S. Department of Justice and the California Air Resources Board have closed their investigations into Ford's emissions certification process, the automaker said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The company revealed in April 2019 that the DOJ had launched the investigation, at the time noting in a regulatory filing that the issue related to estimations surrounding so-called road load, which deals with the friction between a vehicle and the surface it drives on. Ford received...

