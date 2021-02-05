Whole Foods Escapes Nearly All BLM Mask Ban Claims

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Whole Foods workers can't sustain their discrimination claims against the grocery giant and its parent company Amazon.com for disciplining employees who wore Black Lives Matter-emblazoned face masks to work, a Massachusetts federal judge said Friday, explaining that the federal Civil Rights Act doesn't protect a person's right to associate with a social cause. In a decision leaving intact only one fired employee's retaliation claims, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said Whole Foods' decision to send home, dock pay from and terminate some employees who wore BLM masks out of support for the racial justice movement didn't hit squarely on what...

