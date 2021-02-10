What Airports Need To Know About PFAS Risks

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- As we discussed in a prior Law360 guest article, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are gaining widespread attention for their pervasiveness, persistence and toxicity. The role of airports in introducing PFAS into surrounding soil and water through firefighting foam has come under particular scrutiny, as initiatives to address PFAS contamination have recently appeared on several fronts. In the litigation arena, early January witnessed the first ever PFAS-related class action settlement, as Johnson Controls International PLC agreed to pay $17.5 million to residents of Peshtigo, Wisconsin, for water and soil contamination from firefighting foam manufactured by its subsidiary Tyco Fire Products...

