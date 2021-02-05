China Tariff Cases Sent To Three-Judge CIT Panel

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- More than 3,500 lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs on Chinese products were placed under the review of a special three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, underscoring the high stakes of the sprawling litigation. Vinyl flooring supplier HMTX Industries LLC and lighting fixture supplier Jasco Product Co. LLC filed suit last year against former President Donald Trump over his tariff campaign against Beijing, alleging that the bulk of the tariffs were issued outside the bounds of U.S. trade law. A tidal wave of challenges from other importers soon followed, taking square aim at the president's...

