Cox Gets Reprieve On $1B Music Piracy Verdict During Appeal

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Cox Communications won a stay Friday on its billion-dollar bill from three major music labels after losing a trial over its enablement of widespread piracy, but a Virginia federal judge ordered it to put up a bond in that amount while it appeals. Judge Liam O'Grady accepted Cox's proposal that it post a bond to secure the $1 billion award in case the appeal goes in favor of Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music, which collectively convinced a jury in 2019 that Cox had allowed thousands of customers to pirate musical works. The bond approved by Judge O'Grady also includes $2 million...

