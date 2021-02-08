Wells Fargo To Pay $2M To Settle Wage And Hour Class Action

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo agreed to pay $2 million to settle a class action over allegations that it did not provide its home mortgage consultants and private mortgage bankers with rest, vacation, or overtime pay in violation of state law, according to a filing in Washington federal court. Wells Fargo and the workers asked a federal judge to sign off on their deal resolving allegations that Wells Fargo's sales-driven payment structure effectively deprived these workers of pay for time spent on breaks or tasks other than commission-generating work. "Not only did class counsel's efforts secure extraordinary monetary relief for class members, but during...

