AT&T Unit Says Town's Tower Denial Hurts 911 Access

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- An AT&T subsidiary has sued the town of Corinth in New York federal court, accusing its planning board of unlawfully denying the telecom's application to build a cell tower in a location that the unit says will address a service gap affecting emergency calls and internet access. New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, doing business as AT&T Mobility, alleged Friday that last month's denial also materially inhibits the company's ability to improve internet services for Corinth customers who are both working and taking classes from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is seeking a court order overturning the town planning board's Jan. 14...

