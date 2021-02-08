Real Estate Rumors: Kane Kessler, Related, Dwight Capital

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- Kane Kessler PC has reached a deal to lease 26,258 square feet on Third Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The law firm is taking floors 35 and 36 at the 42-story L&L Holding Co. building and has signed an 11-year lease for the space, according to the report. The Related Group has picked up 4.4 acres in Dania Beach, Florida, for $3.8 million and could build a residential or mixed-use project there, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for property on Dania Beach Boulevard close to the Hotel 6 Dania Beach, and...

