Ex-Autonomy CEO Begins US Extradition Fight Over HP Sale

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 8:42 PM GMT) -- British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch will appear at a London court on Tuesday to begin his fight against extradition to the U.S. on fraud and conspiracy charges stemming from the $11.7 billion sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard. Lynch, 55, has been charged with 17 counts of wire and securities fraud by U.S. prosecutors who allege he inflated Autonomy's value to make it more attractive to HP ahead of its acquisition in 2011. A year after the purchase, HP wrote down the value of the company by $8.8 billion, with $5 billion of that attributed to alleged accounting fraud....

