5 Firms Construct $2.8B Go Private Deal For Cubic Corp.

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 12:25 PM EST) -- Cubic Corp., which provides technologies and services to commercial and government customers in the transportation and defense sectors, has been taken private in a $2.8 billion deal put together with help from five law firms, the companies said Monday. The buyers are New York-based private equity firm Veritas Capital and an affiliate of activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management LP called Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., according to a statement. The deal is worth $2.8 billion, including debt. Cubic will maintain its San Diego, California, headquarters. Sidley Austin and Faegre Drinker are acting as legal counsel to Cubic, with Skadden serving as...

