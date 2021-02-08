Banks Slam Eagle Hospitality Cost, Schedule In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- Two top secured creditors of Eagle Hospitality's bankrupt fleet of upscale hotels have stepped up opposition to the debtor's Delaware Chapter 11 financing and sale plans, saying current roadmaps benefit nondebtor interests in Singapore at the expense of domestic creditors. In recent court filings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank New York argued against the up to $125 million in debtor-in-possession financing proposed for the case and said the debtors' yearlong sale schedule is too long and ignores current favorable markets. The two banks are administrative agents for credit agreements with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS