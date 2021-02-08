Judge Blocks 'Improper' Communications In Flint Lead Case

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday ordered an attorney to stop "improper" communications pushing Flint, Michigan, residents to opt out of a $641 million settlement related to Flint's lead water crisis. Plaintiffs' attorneys for the settling group had asked the court to intervene, saying the communications were confusing residents. The attorney, Loyst Fletcher Jr. of Loyst Fletcher Jr. & Associates, must tell the court who he has sent letters to and the details of those interactions and stop giving allegedly misleading information to putative class members going forward, according to the order. "The court may order that a court-approved corrective communication is...

