Fed. Circ. Clears Facebook's Alice Win Over Internet Chat IP

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- Facebook notched a win in its infringement fight with a Chicago patent holder on Monday when the Federal Circuit unanimously upheld a California judge's decision to scratch Windy City Innovations' internet chat patent as too abstract. In a one-line, per curiam decision, the Federal Circuit rejected Windy City Innovations LLC's argument that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had ignored evidence that called into question whether Facebook sufficiently showed that claims in a Windy City-owned patent covered patent-ineligible subject matter. The unsigned opinion came less than a week after oral arguments, where a lawyer for Facebook came under sharp questioning from...

