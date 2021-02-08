Writers Guild Cuts Deal With Last Talent Agency In Fee Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Writers Guild of America has settled with the last holdout in a years-long dispute with talent agencies over project contract fees, the Hollywood writers union and agency William Morris Endeavor told a California federal judge Friday. WGA's East and West branches filed a two-page joint stipulation for voluntary dismissal alongside William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC, "in consideration of a negotiated settlement," with no insight into the terms of the deal ending the two-way fight. The new settlement ends the saga that began with WGA's decision to ban so-called packaging fees, which an agent can receive from a Hollywood studio for...

