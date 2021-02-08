NJ Justices OK Workers' Comp Award Over Volunteer Time

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday found that a woman was not engaged in "recreational or social activities" when she was injured while volunteering at an event sponsored by her then-employer and that she thus may receive workers' compensation benefits. The justices unanimously upended lower-court rulings that Kim Goulding, formerly a cook at North Jersey Friendship House Inc., was not entitled to an award based on a provision of the New Jersey Workers' Compensation Act that bars, with one exception, employees from receiving benefits for injuries sustained during such activities. While the nonprofit organization's 2017 "Family Fun Day" — when she...

