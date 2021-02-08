Morris Manning Guides Core5 Industrial's $167M Sale

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Preylock Holdings has picked up a portfolio of industrial distribution properties in the Atlanta and Memphis metro areas from the Morris Manning-counseled Core5 Industrial Partners for $166.7 million, according to an announcement on Monday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which represented seller Core5. The properties, which are close to the Atlanta and Memphis airports, have a combined roughly 2.2 million square feet of space, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said Monday. The portfolio trade comes as investors continue to count on industrial properties near metro areas as online retailers are requiring more of such space to meet two-day or same-day shipping promises. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS