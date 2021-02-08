Bumble Upsizes IPO As More Companies Join Pipeline

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- Dating app Bumble on Monday boosted the estimated size of its initial public offering to $1.7 billion, plus three health-oriented companies set IPO price ranges, joining a packed schedule that could total at least 20 IPOs this week under guidance from 26 law firms. All told, IPO prospects this week span the technology, life sciences, fintech, cannabis, real estate and e-commerce industries, plus an array of blank-check companies. Issuers could raise more than $4.3 billion combined, assuming their offerings price at midpoint. The estimates are based on IPO schedules listed by major stock exchanges and research firm Renaissance Capital. At least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS