Kroger Drops Appeal Over $70M Shooting Verdict

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- A Georgia state appellate court on Monday allowed Kroger to withdraw its appeal of a nearly $70 million judgment in favor of a man who became a paraplegic following a robbery and carjacking at an Atlanta store. Monday's filing by the Georgia Court of Appeals does not specify whether The Kroger Co. struck a settlement with LaQuan Taylor, who was shot multiple times and was awarded $69.66 million following an April 2019 jury trial. Counsel for the parties could not be reached for comment on Monday. Kroger had told the appellate court in December that the trial judge should have either...

