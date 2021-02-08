Fox Rothschild Aims To Sink Ex-Clients' Enviro Costs Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP and a former firm attorney accused ex-clients of seeking to play "fast and loose" with a New Jersey state court Monday as the firm sought to end their malpractice suit over claims its work on a 1994 deed left their clients on the hook for environmental cleanup costs at a contaminated site. In urging the court to toss an amended complaint, the firm and lawyer Lynn Blessing McDougall, now a solo practitioner, blasted the assertion from plaintiffs Richard F. Thiel, Lawrence J. Thiel and Boyd B. Thiel that the deed transferred ownership of a Trenton property to their...

