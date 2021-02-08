Tesla Buys $1.5B Of Bitcoin As Musk Touts Meme Crypto

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- Electric car company Tesla said Monday it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy, an announcement that comes as CEO Elon Musk has spent the last several days publicly touting the separate, meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin instead. Tesla Inc. said under its new policy it can invest in alternative assets such as cryptocurrency or gold bullion and will even start accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars "in the near future," according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk, who as of last month is also now the world's richest person, has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS