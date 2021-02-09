Ex-Theranos COO's Fraud Trial Moved To January 2022

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday pushed back former Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial over the blood-testing startup to January 2022, after delaying former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' trial in a companion case from March to July due to the coronavirus pandemic. During a hearing on Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila agreed to delay Balwani's trial to 2022, with jury selection beginning Jan. 11. He added that the January trial date is "really the most realistic," given the challenges posed by the pandemic and the likelihood that Holmes' trial and post-trial motions could run through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS