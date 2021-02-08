Ex-SEIU Fund Worker Says Manager Made Racist Comments

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A Black former facilities manager for a Service Employees International Union benefit fund has sued the fund in New York federal court, claiming he was fired for standing up to a manager who repeatedly belittled her mostly Black staff. Ex-senior facilities manager Lance Mincey accuses the 1199/SEIU Greater New York Worker Participation Fund of race discrimination under New York City and federal law in a complaint lodged Friday in the Southern District of New York. Mincey says his manager threatened him after he reported that she called Black staffers dumb "animals" who should be "put down," among other remarks. Mincey was...

