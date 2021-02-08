Army Corps Permits From Trump Admin. Illegal, Enviros Say

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Nationwide permits renewed or created in the final days of the Trump administration failed to properly ensure their use will not jeopardize plants and animals protected under the Endangered Species Act, environmental groups said Monday. The 16 permits, which project developers may use to bypass more stringent environmental reviews, allow too much leeway for approval without adequate protection for ESA-protected species, the Center for Biological Diversity, Waterkeeper Alliance, Center for Food Safety and other groups said in a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The groups said oil pipelines, coal mines and marine aquaculture facilities allowed...

