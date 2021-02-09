9th Circ. Says Clinicians' Travel Benefits Count Toward OT

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- A health care company's per diem benefits paid to traveling clinicians count toward overtime calculations because the company considers the payments wages for other staff members, the Ninth Circuit said in reversing a lower court's ruling in an overtime suit by two certified classes. In an opinion published Monday, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel sent the case back to district court to grant summary judgment in favor of clinicians at AMN Services LLC, holding that the company should not have excluded the per diem payments from overtime calculations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. "Taking into account a number of factors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS