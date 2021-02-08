NRA Board Member Calls For Examiner In Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- A National Rifle Association board member asked a Texas bankruptcy judge Monday to appoint an examiner to take an independent look at the group's affairs, saying that the NRA's Chapter 11 filing violated its bylaws and that directors have unanswered questions about management conduct. NRA board member Phillip Journey said in his motion that the NRA's management filed the Chapter 11 case without soliciting a board vote and that management representatives — including the attorney hired to represent the board — have refused to answer directors' questions about allegations that the organization's leadership spent tens of millions of dollars on personal...

