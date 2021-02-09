6th Circ. Upholds Tossing Suit Against Gun Makers

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday upheld an Ohio federal judge's 2019 dismissal for lack of standing of a Columbus entertainment venue's proposed class action seeking to hold Smith & Wesson and other gun manufacturers liable for mass shootings in public places. The unpublished opinion from the three-judge panel affirmed the Oct. 9, 2019, decision that Primus Group hadn't suffered any injuries and so had no standing to sue the gun companies. "By failing to allege a particularized injury in fact, the venue has not shouldered its burden to allege standing at the pleading stage," the circuit decision said. In August 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS