Panama Canal Operator Seeks To Dodge Arbitration Challenge

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- The operator of the Panama Canal urged a Florida federal court on Monday not to vacate a $240 million arbitral award issued in a dispute over a $3 billion canal expansion project, arguing that doing so would be outside of the scope of the court's review of the award. Autoridad del Canal de Panama, or the ACP, said that contractor Grupo Unidos Por el Canal SA, or GUPC, is trying to get the court to undertake an improper review of the arbitration award over meritless claims of bias on the part of the arbitral tribunal, which has already been rejected by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS