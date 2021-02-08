Robinhood Sued Over 20-Year-Old Trader's Suicide

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- Online trading platform Robinhood's aggressive recruitment tactics and misleading communication caused a 20-year-old man to take big risks and think he lost big, ultimately resulting in his suicide, his family said in a California state court wrongful death suit Monday. The logo for the Robinhood trading app is shown on a smartphone. Relatives of a novice stock trader who killed himself after mistakenly believing he lost $730,000 are suing Robinhood Financial LLC. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) About a week after the app was thrust into the center of the GameStop trading frenzy when it blocked users from buying the stock, the family...

