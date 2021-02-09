TopGolf Aces SureShot's Antitrust Suit Over Tech Co. Buy

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday dismissed SureShot Golf Ventures Inc.'s suit accusing rival golf entertainment venue operator Topgolf International Inc. of trying to edge out competition by buying a tech company that supplied SureShot's golf ball-tracking software, finding that SureShot failed to plead an antitrust injury. In a 13-page order, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen ruled that SureShot's claim of monopolistic intent over Topgolf's acquisition of Swedish company Protracer is not tangibly related to any antitrust activity or injury suffered by the now-defunct golf entertainment venue operator. SureShot said it was planning on building its product around Protracer's system,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS