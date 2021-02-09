Calif. Tells 9th Circ. To OK Private Immigration Detention Ban

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- The state of California asked the Ninth Circuit to sign off on its forthcoming ban on private immigration detention facilities, saying the ban will be applied equally to government contractors and that federal law doesn't preempt it. In response to an appeal from prison operator GEO Group, which lost its case to have the ban struck down in the lower district court, the state attorney general said Monday the company has no standing to sue, as it would fall under an exemption to the ban until 2024. "Plaintiffs cannot show any actual or imminent injury resulting from the enforcement of AB 32,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS